Your invitation to the ball that will help Wakefield people living with cancer

Sara Williamson of Wakefield, and her friend Charone Dyer, both diagnosed with cancer, celebrate their fiftieth birthdays this month.

The determined Yorkshire women have organised ‘The White Rose Ball’ to support other patients like themselves.

Sara is three years on from her breast cancer diagnosis, but still has four rounds of major surgery ahead. Her treatment plan has been ‘stop-start’ since she went into heart failure during chemotherapy.

She said that the clinical, emotional and practical care from the NHS and local support networks have kept her going since diagnosis: “Once you’re on the receiving end of a cancer diagnosis, your life changes forever,” she said.

“But, with the right care and support, you can be helped to make the most of whatever lies ahead.”

Sara, with friends and supporters, has already raised £100,000 for cancer support in Yorkshire. She also works with clinicians and strategists who develop cancer care in Yorkshire, sharing her own personal cancer experience with others.

The ball, at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds on Saturday, May 25, will include a three-course dinner, auction and raffle, with live music, a DJ and very special guests.

All money raised will be divided equally between five Yorkshire cancer charities who have been involved in the ladies’ cancer journey: Breast Cancer Haven Yorkshire, Leeds Cares (supporting the Leeds Cancer Centre), Macmillan Cancer Support, MY (Mid Yorkshire) Breast Cancer Support and Yorkshire Cancer Research. Tickets for the event are £50. Email Sara at sara-williamson@lineone.net.