'Your support means the world to us all': Raising funds for Castleford boy, 7, recovering after severe epileptic seizure

A fundraiser will be held this Friday for the Castleford family of a seven year old boy who has spent weeks in hospital following an epileptic seizure.

Joel Randles-Morris has a rare type of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome and just eight weeks ago had a major seizure resulting in him being admitted to paediatric intensive care at Leeds General Infirmary.

After several weeks, his parents Katie Randles and Mark Morris were told the news no parent should ever have to hear - his ventilator was being removed and they should say their goodbyes.

But, seven weeks on, Joel is out of intensive care and is currently on the neuro ward, looking to start rehabilitation.

Charlotte Randles, Joel's auntie, said: "His mum and dad haven't left his side the entire time - as any parent wouldn't under the same circumstances.

"Unfortunately, the financial implication of Joel being in hospital for this length of time and the months and months to come for his rehab are having a massive impact."

Katie owns local beauty business, Aesthetic Envy, In Ferrybridge and Mark’s also taking time away from work to be at his son’s side as well as looking after Joel’s sister Ava, 15, who is currently taking her GCSE exams.

"Mark’s work is amazing at the moment, we're aware that income too will have to end - or he will have to make the difficult decision to leave Joel and go back to work," Charlotte said.

Joel's mum and dad, Katie and Mark, haven't left his side.

"I'm sure that time will come, but we would like it to be the choice they make and not something that's pushed on them for financial reasons."

To help with the family's finances during such a difficult time, Charlotte has organised a coffee morning this Friday, May 31, at Aesthetic Envy at The Square, Ferrybridge.

Local businesses have donated raffle prizes, there will be a wine or water tombola, a cash prize for Name the Bear, cakes and buns and other games - all from 9am-5pm.

Mark’s brother, Graham, has also started a Just Giving page with the hope of raising £5,000.

He said: “As a family this has been our toughest time yet and the conversations we have had with doctors these past few weeks I wouldn’t wish on any parent.

"But we came through and, fingers crossed, the road maybe long but hopefully we can get the best possible outcome for Joel.

"We are raising money to support the family, support Joel’s needs and anything that will help him in his recovery going forward.

"We also hope to be able to help the Sick Children’s Trust, as they have been amazing with all the family providing accommodation, facilities, food and time away from the bedside.

"It’s an amazing charity that you don’t know you need until you’re in your worst days and they have everything at the ready to make life that little bit easier and more normalized.

“Your support means the world to us all. Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes, donated, sent cards, gifts, food – every single thing you do doesn’t go unappreciated or unnoticed.”