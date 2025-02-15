Your views wanted on future of birthing services at Pontefract Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being invited to share their views on birth choices in the Wakefield district as part of a new consultation.

The consultation, which runs until Sunday, May 18 2025, will focus on the future of birthing services at Pontefract Hospital, where births have been temporarily suspended since November 2019, due to safety concerns.

The Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership is asking for feedback on a proposal to not reinstate the birth facility at Pontefract Hospital while continuing to provide antenatal and postnatal care there.

People would still have access to a full range of birth choices, including home births, midwife-led units in Pinderfields and Dewsbury, and consultant-led care at Pinderfields Hospital.

Before making a final decision, the NHS wants to understand how this would impact local families and whether there are any other options to consider.

Mel Brown, Interim Accountable Officer for Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “Maternity services are hugely important to local families, and we want to make sure we are providing the safest, highest-quality care.

"This consultation gives people the chance to share their views before a final decision is made.

“We want to make sure that people who give birth in our area, including Pontefract, have access to a full range of options.

"At the same time, we must use NHS resources wisely to deliver consistent and sustainable services that give families the best possible experience.

“We remain committed to developing services at Pontefract Hospital. Since 2019, we have invested £22.6 million in improving services and facilities at the hospital for our local community.”

For more information, click here or contact [email protected].