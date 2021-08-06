What were you up to in 2002?
12 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2002

This collection of pictures from the Express archive shows Wakefield in 2002.

By James Carney
Friday, 6th August 2021, 5:38 pm

Do you remember anything from the pictures?

1.

The royal visit of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at National Coal Mining Museum near Wakefield. July 2002.The Duke in miner's helmet and lamp, centtre, is pictured ready to go down the mine shaft.

2.

Visitors preparing to go underground at the National Coal Mining Museum

3.

Wakefield soccer...Pinderfields sat December. Jeremy Morton,1.left and Wayne Munn, 2. who scored for Pinderfields Unison against Snydale in the 3-1 win in the Wakefield and District League

4.

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders plays to the crowd at Nostell

