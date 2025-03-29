The upper bar floor and restored ceilingThe upper bar floor and restored ceiling
13 pictures of the finished restoration work inside Pontefract's revamped 17th century Counting House

By James Carney
Published 29th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
The Express has taken a look at the restoration work inside one of Pontefract’s oldest buildings.

After a two year project, The Counting House has reopened as a bar and restaurant.

Here’s a handful of pictures from inside the building.

The ground floor bar

1. The Counting House

The ground floor bar Photo: James Carney

The upstairs lounge area

2. The Counting House

The upstairs lounge area Photo: James Carney

A stone tablet above one of the downstairs fireplaces

3. The Counting House

A stone tablet above one of the downstairs fireplaces Photo: James Carney

Garments that were found in the building during the restoration that could date back to the 1600s

4. The Counting House

Garments that were found in the building during the restoration that could date back to the 1600s Photo: James Carney

