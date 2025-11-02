‘A World of Good’: New permanent gallery celebrating Charles Waterton opens in Wakefield Museum

The ‘A World of Good’ gallery, which honours environmentalist Charles Waterton, is open at Wakefield Museum now.

Wakefield Council has unveiled a new permanent gallery at Wakefield Museum which explores the life and work of environmentalist, Charles Waterton.

Waterton (1782 – 1865) campaigned against industrial pollution, protected wildlife, and created the world’s first nature park at his home at Walton Hall.

‘A World of Good’ explores Waterton’s life, both at home at Walton Hall and abroad, through objects from the Wakefield Museums and Castles collection including his shaving mug, family porcelain and birds’ egg collection.

The centrepiece of the new display is an intricate recreation of the Walton Hall nature reserve, carefully crafted out of paper by local artist, Andy Singleton.

The artworks are complemented by an exclusive soundscape with visitors able to hear Waterton’s words introduced by Sir David Attenborough and brought to life by Michael Palin.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I’m so excited for people to discover this fascinating and important new display.

"I’m sure visitors of all ages will be amazed by the incredible art installation and will love spotting the different features taken from Waterton’s letters.

“Conservation is more important today than ever.

"I hope the new gallery will inspire people to take action on the contemporary climate crisis and help us to ‘Do A World of Good’.”

The gallery also introduces the local campaigners following in Waterton’s footsteps today and explains some of the actions Wakefield Museums and Castles are taking to be more sustainable in their work.

