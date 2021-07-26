Clayton Hospital demolition: 21 pictures show 100 years of history at former Wakefield hospital as redevelopment plans approved
These photos offer a glimpse back at more than 100 years of history at Wakefield's Clayton Hospital.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:06 pm
Earlier this week, permission was granted for the partial demolition of the hospital, which closed in 2012. Under the approved plans, most of the hospital buildings will be demolished, but the pavilion building will be retained and restored and form part of new facilities for the Wakefield Grammar School Foundation.
As Clayton Hospital approaches its final days, we took a look back through our archive to find 21 photos showing the site through more than 100 years of history. You can learn more about the history of the hospital - and the remarkable women who helped to found it - here.
