Community centre to host special showing of film exploring the Featherstone Massacre of 1893
The screening will take place this Saturday, March 1 and aims to foster discussion and reflection on the impact of the tragic events of the 1893 Featherstone Massacre.
‘No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre’ delves into the massacre – where striking miners were met with deadly force, highlighting the struggle for workers' rights and social justice.
The film brings to life the harrowing experiences of those involved and sheds light on an important yet often overlooked chapter of British history.
Coun Stephen Vickers said: “Featherstone Town Council once again brings the Town’s history alive, it is our pleasure to host No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre.
"We feel that it is important that our children remember their heritage. This film compliments some of the historic sculptures the Town Council has brought to Featherstone.”
The showing will also include a talk, and a question and answer session, from the acclaimed local writer and broadcaster Ian Clayton, who wrote and presents the film.
He said: “I have studied the story of the Featherstone Massacre since I was told about it as a boy by my grandfather.
"I have written about it, produced a play about it and now I've had the chance to make a film alongside my friend Neil Kemp. I'm chuffed to bits with what we have made.”
Tickets cost £2 each and can be bought from the town council offices.
