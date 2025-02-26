Community centre to host special showing of film exploring the Featherstone Massacre of 1893

A special screening of the powerful film ‘No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre’ will take place at Featherstone community centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screening will take place this Saturday, March 1 and aims to foster discussion and reflection on the impact of the tragic events of the 1893 Featherstone Massacre.

‘No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre’ delves into the massacre – where striking miners were met with deadly force, highlighting the struggle for workers' rights and social justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film brings to life the harrowing experiences of those involved and sheds light on an important yet often overlooked chapter of British history.

A special screening of a local film will take place at Featherstone Community Centre this Saturday.

Coun Stephen Vickers said: “Featherstone Town Council once again brings the Town’s history alive, it is our pleasure to host No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre.

"We feel that it is important that our children remember their heritage. This film compliments some of the historic sculptures the Town Council has brought to Featherstone.”

The showing will also include a talk, and a question and answer session, from the acclaimed local writer and broadcaster Ian Clayton, who wrote and presents the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have studied the story of the Featherstone Massacre since I was told about it as a boy by my grandfather.

'No Right on Earth – The Featherstone Massacre' explores the events of the 1893 incident and its impact on the town.

"I have written about it, produced a play about it and now I've had the chance to make a film alongside my friend Neil Kemp. I'm chuffed to bits with what we have made.”

Tickets cost £2 each and can be bought from the town council offices.