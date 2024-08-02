Former mineworkers from a Castleford colliery gather to mark 40th anniversary of miners' strike

Mineworkers from a Castleford colliery commemorated the 40th anniversary of the 84-85 miners’ strike.

The event was held at Wheldale Hotel, opposite Castleford Tigers’ ground.

It was arranged by former Wheldale Colliery mineworkers but open to ex-miners from Fryston Colliery, Prince of Wales Colliery and anywhere beyond.

National Union of Mineworkers general secretary Chris Kitchen said: “It was a good event and well attended even given length of time since Wheldale closed in 1987

Some of the miners, pictured at Wheldale Colliery's pit wheel

“The reunions started about five or six years ago as annual anniversary to be able to catch up and see how people have gone on.

Mr Kitchen said this year was “more special” because it marked the 40th anniversary of the strike.

Mr Kitchen said: “The vast majority of mineworkers at Wheldale stuck it out for 12 months.

“It was a mixed atmosphere at the reunion with regard to the anniversary, but the main feeling was pride that we did everything we could do in 84-85 and things went against us.

“We stood up and fought for our industries and communities.

"There is a growing sense that we were right to do so and that has built up over the years with the release of cabinet papers from the government of the time.”

He said that there is now greater understanding of the effect the strike had not only on the jobs of miners at the time but on successive generations.

He said: “At the time it was our jobs and income. But despite attempt to replace those jobs since then the majority of replacements were in warehousing and not the same highly paid jobs,

”The people the in pits were not academically inclined. They were fit, healthy, strong lads who could turn their hand to anything but they were more practical than academic, and we see there are no equivalent jobs of the same quality.

"Jobs that could have been there for our kids and grandkids were lost.”

He said there was some truth that communities were damaged as the industry declined but the organising of reunion events showed solidarity was still present in mining communities.

“Community spirit lives on even if the communities have been decimated,” he said.

Around 55 people joined the gathering.