Counting House grand reopening

Here’s 19 pictures from the grand reopening of Pontefract’s Counting House

By James Carney
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
One of the oldest buildings in Pontefract has been revamped and reopened as a bar and restaurant.

The weekend marked the grand reopening of the 17th century Counting House.

Writing on Facebook, the restaurant said: “It's was wonderful opening the doors on Saturday to meet and greet such an incredible crowd of people for our opening night.

"We've a brand new young team at The Counting House and the patience shown to them was so heartwarming.

"It was amazing to receive such positive feedback. Thank you fine people of Pontefract. We so hope to see you all again soon.”

Here’s a handful of pictures from the first weekend.

