A takeaway has been refused retrospective planning permission on an illuminated sign over concerns it does not fit in with the historic character of the street.

The application was seeking consent for the installation of an internally illuminated sign along above the shopfront at 16 Wood Street.

Information in the application form states that the sign measures 4.01m in width, 0.58m in height and 0.1m in depth.

Wakefield Civic Society objected to the plan.

16 Wood Street, Wakefield. Picture by Google

Its comments were summarised in a case officer report by the council, which said: "The proposed sign is out of scale, and the overall design is inappropriate in the context of the area. Something more elegant could have been achieved.

"Wood Street remains one of the few streets in the city centre where shops seem to have eschewed internal illumination of their signage, therefore no exception should be permitted here.”

The heritage statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “As this building is in a conservation area, we understand the importance of preserving the heritage of the building which is why only minimal changes are to be made internally and externally the only amendments will be the colour of the shop front (which is going to be grey in keeping with the style and heritage of the street) and a minimalist sign.

"The minimal development taking place takes into consideration the heritage assets of Wood Street with the neighbouring buildings on the street such as the courthouse, town hall and mechanics college, which are all towards the other end of the street.”

The statement added that the building is not listed.

But planning officers said despite not being a listed building, its appearance would have an effect on the street and neighbouring buildings.

The report said: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance, and whilst the proposal would be acceptable having regards to highways safety, the design and proposed illuminance of the sign would be unacceptable and would harm the character and setting of the Wood Street Conservation Area.”

It said the sign was a “visually prominent and incongruous feature”.