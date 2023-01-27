End of an era. Here are some pictures showcasing the ongoing demolition work on Wakefield’s old ABC Cinema at Westgate.

Demolition began on the former cinema earlier this month and is set to be complete by March 2023.

The 87-year-old Wakefield picture house, formerly the Regal, closed for good in 1996, remaining derelict for over 20 years before the site was acquired by the council in 2021.

Permission was finally granted in early 2022 for the complete demolition of the building as part of the regeneration of the Kirkgate area.

There are currently plans for the cinema to become a temporary green space whilst councillors consider architects' designs for a new development.

Ultimately, the aim is for 90 new homes to be built and extra car parking to replace the ABC and other surrounding buildings that have been demolished.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are pleased that the demolition is underway, and that the regeneration of the Kirkgate area - a key gateway into our city - can continue.

“This an exciting time of investment and change for our city centre and for the wider district’s economy.”

The cinema opened as The Regal in December 1935 but changed to the ABC in 1962.

