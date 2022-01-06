Kirkgate revamp work gets underway

looking ahead: Councillors Byford, Jeffery and Margaret Isherwood on Kirkgate.

Work began on the area between Chantry roundabout and the former ABC Cinema on Tuesday, with the eventual planned demolition of the unused building.

A temporary public open space will be created once it has been bulldozed.

In addition, Wakefield Council plans to build 150 new homes and create new green spaces in the Kirkgate area.

This is subject to the government approving the release of funds that it has allocated to Wakefield via the Towns Fund.

The next stage of the application process will see the council finalising business cases for each project throughout January, with submissions to the government to be made in March.

Discussions are underway to re-locate existing businesses in that area and to demolish the units over the next 18 months, although the historic Harewood Arms pub will remain.

Former office block, Chantry House, was cleared in May 2020 and work on 50 new homes is expected to begin next year.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “The demolition of the ABC supports our plans to regenerate the area and bring investment to Wakefield and it is great to be looking forward to the benefits this will bring for our city and district.

“We are supporting investment and change for our city centre as well as boosting the wider district’s economy.

“It is a very positive stage to be at, as we continue to work with our partners and plan regeneration.”

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We are pleased we are at the stage where we can move forward with the next stage to progress plans to improve the Kirkgate area, which is a key gateway to the city.

“If the government approve our application to the Towns Funds and release funds, we’ll be able to develop these ambitious plans.”