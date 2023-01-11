Here are nine pictures showcasing the start of the long-awaited demolition on Wakefield’s ABC cinema.

Demolition work began on the iconic Kirkgate building on Monday, 27 years after the cinema shut its doors for good.

The ABC Cinema was a Wakefield hotspot for over 85 years, offically opening as the Regal Cinema on 9th December 1935.

In its prime, the cinema thrived within the district hosting a variety of artists alongside showing films.

Most famously, the building welcomed The Beatles, who played at the cinema on Thursday 7 February 1963, months before they found international stardom.

The building closed in 1996 after ABC's cinemas were sold to The Cannon Group, leading to it being left abandoned through the millenium.

The work on the site, which was already partially demolished, aims to be completed this coming March following council plans to renovate the Kirkgate area throughout 2023.

Wakefield Council announced the area is set to become a temporary green space whilst councillors consider architects' designs for a new development.

The council aquired the site in 2021 with permission granted for the complete demolition of the building in early 2022.

Over the coming years, the aim is for 90 new homes to be built and extra car parking to replace the ABC and other surrounding buildings that have been demolished.

