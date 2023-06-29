IN PICTURES: Explore the abandoned 19th century pet cemetery hidden in a Wakefield park

Take a closer look into the crumbling remains of a 19th century pet cemetery through photos taken by an urban explorer.

Situated deep within woodland in the dark corners of Wakefield's vast Thornes Park is this spooky cemetery that has remained derelict and abandoned for more than a century.

Thornes House was built between 1779 and 1782 to a design by the Horbury-born architect John Carr for the cloth merchant and later Member of Parliament, James Milnes.

Later occupant of the house was Charles G Milnes Gaskell, MP for Morley and the chairman of the original body of parks trustees.

A small section of the extensive grounds is where the Gaskell family laid their family pets to rest.

The largest of the headstones is for a pet mouse, while other smaller headstones are for the family dog “Geordie” (1868-1882), “Jack” (1896-1910) and “Sin” (died 1910).

The inscription on Geordie’s headstone is in Latin and translates to: “He rests among beloved seats of love,

"To whom the Fates granted to enjoy nearly thrice times five years.

"Having been snatched away in venerable old age he leaves this dear place to us,

"Nor did his heart lack faith, ever mindful dog.”

Thornes House burned down under mysterious circumstances in 1951.

The pet cemetery is now lost and forgotten, only occasionally passed by dog walkers, stumbled upon by curious urban explorers.

Explore the hidden pet cemetery through photos taken by the reknown Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces).

