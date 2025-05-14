Jeremy Corbyn guest speaker at Banners Held High Festival hosted at Wakefield Exchange

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was a guest speaker at a trade union festival held in Wakefield.

Much of this year’s With Banners Held High was held inside the recently opened Wakefield Exchange venue in the city’s former market hall.

It included the Islington North MP, who now sits as an independent in the Commons, as well as a customary parade of pit banners, from the district and beyond, through the city centre.

Festival organisers said: “This year's Banners Held High event has been a tremendous success with numerous positive comments from both trade union leaders and the public.

It's estimated around 700 people took part in the Banners Held High parade.

"There were union banners and those of action groups being carried proudly from Yorkshire and the north of England.”

They praised the new venue for the event.

"The new venue for the speakers, music and stalls at Wakefield Exchange also proved to be a huge success with stage seating sound and video along with seating and refreshments impressing all who attended.

The parade reaches the top of Westgate.

"It was our best attended event so far and we were told it was the biggest held in Wakefield Exchange with a footfall of over 3,000.

"The staff and facilities undoubtedly helped in making it such an enjoyable day for all."

Speakers at the event included the opening address from Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery, Jeremy Corbyn, Eddie Dempsey of RMT, Mick Wheelan of ASLEF, Sarah Wooley of the Bakers Union and Simon Coop of UNITE.

This week Mr Corbyn criticised the speech on migration by Prime Minister Keir Starmer that called for tighter controls of UK borders.

A huge crowd filled the venue for the former Labour leader's speech

Mr Corbyn said: “The problems in our society are not caused by migrants or refugees.

"They are caused by an economic system rigged in favour of corporations and billionaires.

"If the government wanted to improve people’s lives, it would tax the rich and build an economy that works for us all.”

He also questioned whether the government’s bill contained anything that addressed a labour gap in the care sector.

The government defended the bill, the language used in the Prime Minister’s speech, and said changes in policy would mean immigration into the UK would decrease.