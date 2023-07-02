Look inside one of Castleford's most expensive period homes, currently available on Rightmove

Explore this wonderful three-bedroomed period property with good sized gardens in a prime area in Castleford, currently available on Rightmove.

This lovely property on Redhill Road in Castleford compromises of a spacious front entrance hall, lounge, second reception room, an extensively fitted kitchen, an orangery, three first floor bedrooms, the main having fitted wardrobes and an ensuite, and a family bathroom and separate cloakroom.

The home features a wonderful arched glass panelled double glazed door to the generous hallway with coving and spotlights to the ceiling, laminate flooring, two storage cupboards and two obscure windows to the front aspect.

The lounge area is fitted with a fire surround with inset lighting, a gas fire, inset and hearth alongside decorate coving and mouldings to the ceiling.

The second reeption room is perfect for having guests over with a living flame gas fire inset into a brick fire place and space above for a TV.

The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units with laminate worktop surfaces incorporating a sink with a chrome effect mixer tap inset and tiled splash back areas.

Unlike other properties, this home includes a stunning orangery, consisting of a dwarf wall, glazing and French doors giving access to the garden, a central heating radiator with cover and tiling to the flooring.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes an extensive range of fitted wardrobes, coving to the ceiling, a central heating radiator and a beautiful en-suite.

The other two double bedroomsalso include central heating radiator and a window to the front aspect.

Also upstairs is the family bathroom which is fitted with a fully tiled bath with chrome mixer tap with shower head, twin sinks inset into units with a tall storage unit to the side.

The front garden is accessed via double gates and is laid to lawn with mature shrubs.

There is also an extensive block paved drive provides parking and leads to the rear.

The rear is laid to lawn with a paved patio with decorative balustrade and a decked area with balustrade.

There is also a substantial brick built office/summer house with power, lighting, laminate flooring and double glazed patio doors, an entrance door and two windows.

This incredible property on Redhill Road is currently available on Rightmove for £410,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Reeds Rains, on 01977 803692.

