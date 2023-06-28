Explore this incredible one of a kind detached family home, fitted with original stained-glass windows, within the district currently for sale on Rightmove.

With double fronted windows, this home on Churchfield Lane, Castleford, has undergone sympathetic modernisation while still retaining the property’s original character and charm.

This lovely family home is accessed via the original front door into a porch space, with access into the ground floor entrance hallway with original wood panelling.

The property has two elegantly proportioned reception rooms that can be used how the homeowner sees fit, as well as a living room with triple aspect windows, including two original stained-glass windows, allowing an abundance of natural light to flow through the room.

The dining room has a canted bay window to allow more light into the room, with a focal point log burning stove creating a rather cosy and tranquil feel.

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style wall and base units, with a Belfast style sink, with space for a range master cooker and an integrated extractor fan.

To the rear there is also a handy downstairs WC and a utility cupboard as well as a cloakroom.

Up the stairs, the first floor landing gives access to all four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has floor to ceiling built in storage units and a canted bay window overlooking the rear garden.

There are two further spacious double bedrooms and a useable single bedroom alongside the family bathroom, which is a stylish four-piece suite with a roll top bath and corner shower.

Externally this home sits on a wonderful plot as it is set back from the road with off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

There is a stunning landscaped wrap-around garden with mature trees, shrubbery and native hedging and a detached garage.

This stunning property on Churchfield Lane is currently available on Rightmove for £425,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agent, Manning Stainton, on 0113 5195814.

1 . Spacious Living Room The living room features triple aspect windows, including two original stained-glass windows. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Stunning stained-glass The incredible stained-glass windows in the property allow an abundance of natural colourful light to flow through the room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Incredible Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with shaker style wall and base units, with a Belfast style sink. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Reception rooms This home has two elegantly proportioned reception rooms that can be used as home offices. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales