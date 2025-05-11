More objection to Broad Cut Farm housing development sent to Wakefield Council

Further objection has arisen to plans to build 100 homes on farmland in Wakefield alongside more than 500 comments from members of the public.

Wakefield Civic Society has written a second letter to the council in opposition to the plans at Broad Cut Farm on Denby Dale Road.

Opponents of the proposed scheme have said the development would lead to the loss of the city’s green space.

AAA Property Group has applied for outline planning permission for the scheme near to the river Calder and junction 39 of the M1 at Calder Grove.

If approved it would consist of around 100 houses or flats and a number of small and medium-sized units suitable for a variety of industrial and commercial uses.

The most recent letter from the civic society said: “While the batch of documents uploaded to the portal on the 9th of this month has given us further information about the developer’s intentions, the new information has done nothing to allay our concerns about what is being proposed, not least because the developer’s response appears to be predicated on a misinterpretation of the council’s requirements and expectations for the site as set out in the local plan.

“Among our other concerns is the continuing failure to satisfactorily address issues around pedestrian safety and vehicular access to the site."

The initial letter, sent to the council last December, said the society had been opposed to the site being removed from green belt status though accepted it was now a part of the council’s local plan.

It said: “We would like to see a condition be imposed that the design of buildings and the layout of the site should be put through a design review process to ensure that the final design is of the high quality envisaged in the local plan.”

The company said the development would help Wakefield Council achieve its housing targets, create up to 724 full-time jobs and be worth around £40m a year to the local economy.

The land was taken out of the greenbelt and allocated for housing and employment in the council’s local plan, which was adopted in January 2024.

Concerns have been raised over pollution, flooding, an increase in traffic and loss of wildlife habitats.