One of the most iconic objects of the National Coal Mining Museum is to be restored.

The Dosco Roadheader was used to cut and shape underground roadways and was one of the first objects accessioned into the museum’s collection.

Its arrival marked the beginning of the Industrial Heritage Collection and played a key role in the museum receiving the British Coal Collection in 1995 following the closure of the Chatterley Whitfield Mining Museum.

The Dosco Roadheader is an amazing symbol of 20th-century mining innovation.

Designed to cut, load, and assist in setting roof supports for arched roadways, it was one of the first complete development machines in the industry.

Today, it takes pride of place in the Museum’s Power House Gallery, where it continues to captivate visitors and mining enthusiasts alike, especially when brought to life in live demonstrations.

The funding of almost £10,000 will ensure that the Dosco is seen and experienced for generations to come.

Lynn Dunning, CEO, National Coal Mining Museum said: “Coal mining was a key moment in history and the backbone of the UK’s industry for centuries.

"To have collections, such as ours, that tell this story is vital and we are very proud to be the custodians of these monumental machines.

" It’s our duty to share the fascinating story of coal mining, a story that has touched the lives of millions, and this restoration project will ensure that Dosco continues be powered long into the future.”

The project has been supported by a restoration grant from the Association for Industrial Archaeology, the national society for industrial heritage.