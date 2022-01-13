A trip down memory lane if you lived in the Pontefract area back in the 70s and 80s.
1. 6 January 1975
Yoga teacher Ken Gardiner, warms up with some of the women from the Ahimsa Yoga Circle at Pontefract. From left; Miss Jean Ashwell, Mrs Mary Brown, Miss Cheryl Gray, Mrs Margaret Entwisle, Mrs Mary Norman and Mrs Doreen Higgins.
2. 17 February 1985
Astronomers are getting ready to give the public a good view of Halley's Comet when it comes into view later this year. Members of West Yorkshire Astronomical Society will watch the comet's progress from September to January through their 18in Naomyth reflector telescope. Carelton, Pontefract.
3. 17 June 1980
The Old Railway Station House at the level crossing at Methley.
4. 17 August 1977
Laurie and Hilda Gilligan who have brought smiles to the faces of thousands of children.