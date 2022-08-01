Ow do - how Alexa would celebrate Yorkshire Day

Patrick Harvey aged three from Leeds pictured amongst the White Roses, in the Rose Garden at Temple Newsam, Leeds

Discover some of the most unique Yorkshire phases and slang by simply asking “Alexa, what are the Yorkshire words for bread roll?” to hear the reply “Ow do. Depending where you are in Yorkshire, you might hear a bread roll called a scuffler, a tea-cake, a bread-cake, or a bun”. Customers can even ask “Alexa, have you been to Yorkshire?” and hear the local lingo.

Want to test your knowledge of Yorkshire phrases yourself? Ask Alexa any of the following questions to hear a Yorkshire-inspired response:

“Alexa, give me a Yorkshire compliment”

“Now then. Yorkshire compliments include: "champion", "grand", "gradely" and "reyt good".

“Alexa, what are the Yorkshire words for bread roll?”

“Ow do. Depending where you are in Yorkshire, you might hear a bread roll called a scuffler, a tea-cake, a bread-cake, or a bun”

“Alexa, can you do a Yorkshire accent?”

“Aye, ‘appen I can.”

“Alexa, have you been to Yorkshire?”:

“Aye. I went to Betty's for a fat rascal. It wa' champion.”

“Aye. It wa' a bit parky.”

“Aye. It wa' fair t'middlin'.”

“Aye. I've been on Ilkla Mooar baht 'at. I nearly caught my deeath o' cowd.”