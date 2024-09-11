Plan submitted to convert former Wakefield pub the Grey Horse into business units
The plans are for the Grey Horse, near to Wakefield Kirkgate railway station, and propose splitting the pub into two retail units.
Proposals to convert the building into offices were rejected in late 2023.
At the time, Wakefield Council officers said the proposals would “destroy the building’s historical interest”.
The building, situated on Kirkgate at the southern entrance to the city centre, was built in 1836.
It was described as an “ale house and saddlery” when the first licence was granted in the mid-nineteenth century.
The pub also had historic links to Wakefield Kirkgate railway station, which was constructed around the same time.
The business was run by the same family for more than 50 years and was developed to service the nearby station.
Trading stopped at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pub never reopened.
A heritage statement supplied with the planning application states that the application is a resubmission of the previously refused proposal.
It says: “The building had deteriorated further during lockdown, leaving in essence the four external walls.
"The current proposal is to convert the building into offices.
"The unit would operate under one management with estate agency, lettings, and mortgage broker on the ground floor with management over,”
Last year Henry Boons – another pub on the edge of the city centre – closed its doors for good.
The building has now been repurposed as an Indian street food and deserts venue under the name Chai Shai.
