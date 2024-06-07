Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pontefract Park is set to host this year’s Wakefield Armed Forces Day.

The free and family friendly event is from 10am to 4.30pmnon Saturday, June 29 offers a packed programme that celebrates the contribution of serving and veteran members of the armed forces and the wider armed forces community.

Activities will include a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly past, military displays and performances in the arena. There will also be food trucks, community stalls and a craft market.

Coun Josie Pritchard, Wakefield Council’s armed forces champion, said: “This is always a fun packed and free day out for all the family. It gives people an opportunity to show their support for the armed forces and the outstanding work they do for our country.”

Armed Forces Day celebrates the outstanding contribution that our Armed Forces make to the country. Photo: Scott Merrylees

There’ll be several events to watch including the K9 Fireside police dog trials, and performances by Yorkshire Prose, The Yorkshire Military Band, Blue Light Static Displays, Buglers Display as well as The Veterans Parade, Community Group performances, and a helicopter free fall parachute display.

Rhubarb Radio will be broadcasting live on-air throughout the day.

If the weather is warm people are advised to bring drinks, shade, sunscreen and hats. Well-behaved dogs and their owners are also welcome.

As this is a popular event, people are urged, if possible, to car share, use public transport or walk, as the roads and car parks will be very busy.