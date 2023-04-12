After being built in 1752 Westgate Unitarian Chapel has become one of Wakefield’s most mysterious and atmospheric spaces.

Hidden below are catacombs filled with history as well as a few ‘residents’ that have refused to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tours of these tunnels have been available for the past two years but have recently expanded to include more availability, more information, and more volunteers.

Brave history lovers will have the chance to explore Wakefield's historic underground catacombs.

The tours were created by expert historian, Sarah Cobham, from Wakefield, who used her extensive research, and the work of local historian, Helga Fox, to develop an experience for locals interested in the history of the city.

Each tour is around an hour long, with plenty of time to take photographs, soak up the atmosphere and ask questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will join Sarah and one of her volunteer tour guides to learn about the women and men of the congregation who directly influenced the anti-slavery movement, the fight for suffrage and even animal rights campaigning.

Olivia Yates, a volunteer at Westgate Chapel Catacombs, said: “The Westgate Unitarian Chapel ‘residents’ entombed in the 1752 catacombs lived vibrant, politically, socially, economically, and spiritually influential lives and left colourful footprints on the heritage and history of Wakefield.”

The catacombs are hidden beneath Wakefield's Westgate Unitarian Chapel.

The money raised from the tours will be put back into maintaining the catacombs and preserving their history for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The catacombs are in a natural state of deterioration; a victim of both the passing of time and the onslaught of nature such as damp and cold.” Olivia continued.

""We want to preserve this important local history for future generations to learn from, explore and treasure.””

Tours are currently running once or twice a month with multiple time slots available on each date.

The money from the tours will be put back into the upkeeping of the Westgate catacombs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next tours will take place on Friday April 14 and Saturday April15. Tickets are still available.

Dates have also been secured for June, July, August and November, with some very special events planned for Hallowe’en running between October 27 and 31.