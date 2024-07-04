Here are 16 photos taken of football clubs in the 1980s and 1990s.Here are 16 photos taken of football clubs in the 1980s and 1990s.
Retro: Here are 16 pictures of Wakefield football clubs in the 80s and 90s

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
We went through our archives and found these 16 wonderful photos of local football clubs in the 80s and 90s.

If you played local footy back in the 80s/90s you could be pictured - take a look!

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

Riding high in the Wakefield and District League's first division are Stanley United, who are still hot on the heels of pace-makers Butchers Arms.

1. 21 December 1988

21 December 1988

Riding high in the Wakefield and District League's first division are Stanley United, who are still hot on the heels of pace-makers Butchers Arms.

Mike Hart of Rumours shoots wide against Cliff Tree Res in a Wakefield Tetley League match.

2. 16 February 1984

16 February 1984

Mike Hart of Rumours shoots wide against Cliff Tree Res in a Wakefield Tetley League match.

Lupset scorers in the 5-3 win against Hall Green in the Wakefield Sunday League, from left, Martin Knowle (2), Mark Bowden, Alan Keeney, David White.

3. 7 September 1999

7 September 1999

Lupset scorers in the 5-3 win against Hall Green in the Wakefield Sunday League, from left, Martin Knowle (2), Mark Bowden, Alan Keeney, David White.

David Holgate and Phil Page who scored the goals in the 2-0 win for Stanley United against Waterloo in the Wakefield and District League.

4. 22 March 1999

22 March 1999

David Holgate and Phil Page who scored the goals in the 2-0 win for Stanley United against Waterloo in the Wakefield and District League.

