Retro: Here are 16 pictures of Wakefield football clubs in the 80s and 90s

If you played local footy back in the 80s/90s you could be pictured - take a look!
All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 21 December 1988
Riding high in the Wakefield and District League's first division are Stanley United, who are still hot on the heels of pace-makers Butchers Arms.Photo: Steve Riding
2. 16 February 1984
Mike Hart of Rumours shoots wide against Cliff Tree Res in a Wakefield Tetley League match.Photo: Steve Riding
3. 7 September 1999
Lupset scorers in the 5-3 win against Hall Green in the Wakefield Sunday League, from left, Martin Knowle (2), Mark Bowden, Alan Keeney, David White.Photo: Steve Riding
4. 22 March 1999
David Holgate and Phil Page who scored the goals in the 2-0 win for Stanley United against Waterloo in the Wakefield and District League.Photo: Steve Riding