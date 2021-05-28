‘Rome Castleford’ and discover the town’s Roman heritage

Following the events of the last 18 months, ‘Rome Castleford’ will replace this year’s Castleford Roman Festival, but the full festival will be back in 2022.

However, residents will not miss out, with lots of fun family activities available to explore Castleford’s Roman roots.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We know that a lot of people will be disappointed and we didn’t want families to miss out, that’s why I hope you will take a look at all the exciting plans in place for this year’s celebrations – there’s something for everyone.”

Discover Roman Castleford with a new self-led trail launching on the Love Exploring App on Friday, June 4.

Make sure to download the Love Exploring app before visiting Castleford and load the Rome Castleford trail. Start your adventure at Queen’s Mill where you can also pick up a fun activity pack.

The trail is approximately one mile and will take you to the Roman baths, the Roman fort and more.

Visit Castleford museum and library to pick up a fun roman inspired take and make bag from Saturday, May 29 to Saturday, June 5.

The bags will be filled with fun activities to do throughout half-term week. Don’t forget to stop by on Saturday, June 5 to pick up another fun roman themed activity pack from the library too.

There will also be lots of fun online puzzles, crafts and activities to celebrate all things Roman on the Events in Wakefield Facebook page from Monday 31 May to Sunday 6 June.

On Friday 4 and Saturday 5 June, Rome Castleford celebrations will be taking place at Castleford Market, with the outdoor market stalls dressed with roman themed bunting – matching the newly designed Roman market flags – and there will be a Roman display inside the market hall. The town centre will also be dressed in bunting.

Coun Richard Forster, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, said: “It’s great that the market is joining in the celebrations and encouraging shoppers to support our local traders.”