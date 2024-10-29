Six-figure restoration project begins on one of Yorkshire’s last remaining cast iron bridges in Wakefield

Work has begun on a historic cast iron bridge in the heart of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, in Wakefield, thanks to a six-figure grant from Arts Council England.

The Grade II listed Cut Bridge in the 500-acre park is one of only five cast iron bridges left in Yorkshire.

The vital work to preserve the 200-year-old bridge at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is being made possible from a £251,000 grant secured from the UK Government’s Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) which is administered by the Arts Council England.

The funding has also been bolstered by a further £28,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, and with YSP (a registered charity and accredited museum) supporting project development costs.

The work to restore this historic structure will include all cast ironwork restoration and repairs, timber deck replacement, masonry repairs and restoration and will safeguard access.

It will take around three months to complete with minimal disruption to YSP’s visitors.

The Cut Bridge is a key north-south route across YSP forming a vital link across the River Dearne for visitors, staff, emergency-response, as well as estate maintenance.

Tenant farmers on the Bretton Estate also use the bridge to move equipment and livestock throughout the year.

Mark Chesman, head of estates and projects at YSP, said: “The bridge is an integral part of the estate so the importance of this major restoration project can’t be underestimated. As part of our estate stewardship, YSP has a responsibility to maintain the Cut Bridge sensitively for future generations to use and enjoy, ensuring continued access to art, nature and our heritage.”

He added: “There are several specialist skills that are crucial to the sympathetic restoration of the bridge so we are particularly pleased that this work is helping to support traditional crafts that might otherwise be lost.

Sections of the Cut Bridge have been partially repaired or replaced over the decades, but this is the first time that a full restoration, including its cast iron fabric, has been possible thanks to the funding.

Decades of detritus will have to be carefully removed including concrete that will be replaced with stone from a Derbyshire quarry, the closest match to the original masonry.

New timber, paintwork and ironwork will also be introduced.

Chemical wraps and poultices will also be needed to carefully soak the ironwork to remove decades of layered and lead-ladened paint.

Working over a waterway will also present its own challenges, with the specialist teams ensuring that nothing enters the waterway or wildlife habitats that support the many bird species and the largest heronry in the region.

Mark added: “The works will be labour intensive, but YSP is committed to carrying out all the restoration in a sensitive manner that stay true to the original design and vision for the bridge and lake system. As part of YSP’s continued commitment to sustainability, all removed timbers will be reused for raised beds and outdoor learning areas across the Park so 100% of materials will be repurposed.

“The bridge will be closed whilst the restoration is taking place, but alternative routes will be signposted for visitors, walkers and riders.

"Without the work Cut Bridge would undoubtedly have to be closed at some point in the future.”