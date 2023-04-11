Look inside the fire-hit former Lofthouse Hill Golf Club, which has been left derelict since it closed in 2019, through these photos taken by an urban explorer.

The club, on Leeds Road, Wakefield, was founded in 1994, and was originally a family run nine-hole golf course.

The course measured a total of 6,014 yards with a standard scratch score of 70.

The venue could also host up to 130 people.

By 2004, Lofthouse Hill Golf Club had been extended to 18 holes.

The venue was also available as a private hire space for fuctions and events.

The club closed its doors in November 2019, without any warning albeit a brief message on its website.

On June 1, 2021, a large fire gutted the disused clubhouse building, destroying approximately 80% of it.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the blaze was started deliberately and that they were treating the incident as arson, however, no arrests were made.

The area remains overgrown, but fire damage has led to dangerous conditions within the club’s building with most of the roof having collapsed, and bricks scattering the floor.

Lofthouse Hill Golf Club was founded in 1994, and was originally a family ran nine-hole golf course.

The design was done by B J Design, and spanned a total area of 6,200 yards.

By 2004, Lofthouse Hill Golf Club had been extended to 18 holes.

The abandoned Lofthouse Hill Golf Club in Wakefield.