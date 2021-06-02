PHOTOS: Blaze that devastated former golf club treated as arson

Mutliple crews went to the scene on Leeds Road at 3.26am on Tuesday where 80 per cent of the old Lofthouse Hill Golf Club building was engulfed in flames.

Appliances attended from Wakefield, Rothwell, Ossett, Normanton, two from Hunslet and an aerial and a support pump from Leeds.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the matter is now being treated as suspicious.

The fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with details is being aksed to call police on 101 quoting log 0204 of Tuesday, June 1.

