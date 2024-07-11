Saxon Promotions is opening up St Austin's Theatre on Wentworth Terrace to host gigs.Saxon Promotions is opening up St Austin's Theatre on Wentworth Terrace to host gigs.
Take a look inside a Wakefield's 'hidden gem' theatre St Austin's which to host a series of concerts following a new deal with a promotion company

By James Carney
Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
A Wakefield city centre theatre is set to host a series of gigs.

St Austin’s Theatre on Wentworth Terrace has teamed up with Saxon Promotions and has a new programme of events to announce.

The theatre is home to St Austin’s Players theatre group.

Take a look inside the venue with these pictures. Images by Scott Merrylees.

Gary Pearson and Christine Smith are helping to bring new life to the theatre

Gary Pearson and Christine Smith are helping to bring new life to the theatre Photo: Scott Merrylees

The venue has been called a hidden gem. Christine Smith is pictured

The venue has been called a hidden gem. Christine Smith is pictured Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gary said the first look inside was a "jaw dropping" moment.

Gary said the first look inside was a "jaw dropping" moment. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gigs begin on July 19 with Status Quo covers band Shades of Quo.

Gigs begin on July 19 with Status Quo covers band Shades of Quo. Photo: Scott Merrylees

