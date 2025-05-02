Take a look inside the revamped buildings on Wakefield's Bread Street that will form part of the new Cathedral Square

The Express was given access to the two buildings on Bread Street, which received £12,000 grants for new shopfronts.
Owner and developer Matt Focarelli is also converting one of them into a flat after plans for a wine bar proved impossible.
They are set to form part of a wider regeneration project centred on a new square by Wakefield Cathedral.
Here’s a collection of pictures to show the work that’s been doing and is ongoing.
