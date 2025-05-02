Bread Street regnerationBread Street regneration
Bread Street regneration

Take a look inside the revamped buildings on Wakefield's Bread Street that will form part of the new Cathedral Square

By James Carney
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:30 BST
This is what the inside and out of two revamped Wakefield city centre buildings look like.

The Express was given access to the two buildings on Bread Street, which received £12,000 grants for new shopfronts.

Owner and developer Matt Focarelli is also converting one of them into a flat after plans for a wine bar proved impossible.

They are set to form part of a wider regeneration project centred on a new square by Wakefield Cathedral.

Here’s a collection of pictures to show the work that’s been doing and is ongoing.

Bread Street regneration

1. Bread Street regneration

Bread Street regneration Photo: s

Photo Sales
Bread Street regneration

2. Bread Street regneration

Bread Street regneration Photo: s

Photo Sales
Bread Street regneration

3. Bread Street regneration

Bread Street regneration Photo: s

Photo Sales
Bread Street regneration

4. Bread Street regneration

Bread Street regneration Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice