These are the nine soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross that have been honoured with a blue plaque in Pontefract

The men fought for their country during the Boer War and the First World War.
The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson unveiled a Pontefract Civic Society Blue Plaque to honor nine Yorkshire Victoria Cross recipients from the Boer War and World War I.
1. Private Charles Ward
Charles Ward was 22 and a private in the 2nd Battalion, The King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Second Boer War. On June 26, 1900, at Lindley, the infantry was surround on three sides by around 500 Boers, two offers were wounded and all by six of their men were killed, when Private Ward volunteered to take a message asking for reinforcements to the signalling station 150 yards to the rear of the post. Photo: s
2. Lieutenant Colonel Harry Greenwood
Over the course of 23 and 24 October 1918, Harry single-handedly rushed one machine gun post and led successful captures of three others. The citation for his Victoria Cross stated that Harry had "inspired his men in the highest degree" and his actions were described as "beyond all praise". Harry had been serving abroad with the 9th Battalion since September 1915. Photo: s
3. Sergeant Laurence Calvert
Prior to the outbreak of the First World War, Laurence worked as a miner at Cadeby Colliery. In September 1918, the 5th and 2/4th Battalion were fighting in the Battle of Havrincourt, attacking the German forces defensive Hindenburg Line. Laurence singlehandedly rushed and captured a machine gun post, allowing his company to advance forwards. Photo: s
4. Private Wilfred Edwards
During the Third Battle of Ypres in August 1917, Wilfred was serving with the 7th Battalion. Wilfred’s company was attacking the village of Langemarck. With no officers left to lead, Wilfred took charge of a group of men to capture a fort and take over 30 German prisoners. Photo: s