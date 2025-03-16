In April 1917, Sergeant John William Ormsby was serving with the 2nd Battalion near Arras, France. The battalion was attacking the village of Fayet. When the only surviving officer of B Company was killed, John took control of the company and pushed onwards, taking more ground. They captured the village, and John was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.placeholder image
In April 1917, Sergeant John William Ormsby was serving with the 2nd Battalion near Arras, France. The battalion was attacking the village of Fayet. When the only surviving officer of B Company was killed, John took control of the company and pushed onwards, taking more ground. They captured the village, and John was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.

These are the nine soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross that have been honoured with a blue plaque in Pontefract

By James Carney
Published 16th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
These are the portraits of nine Yorkshire soldiers awarded the highest military honour for gallantry.

The men fought for their country during the Boer War and the First World War.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson unveiled a Pontefract Civic Society Blue Plaque to honor nine Yorkshire Victoria Cross recipients from the Boer War and World War I.

1. Private Charles Ward

2. Lieutenant Colonel Harry Greenwood

3. Sergeant Laurence Calvert

4. Private Wilfred Edwards

