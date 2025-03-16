These are the nine soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross that have been honoured with a blue plaque in Pontefract

1 . Private Charles Ward

Charles Ward was 22 and a private in the 2nd Battalion, The King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Second Boer War. On June 26, 1900, at Lindley, the infantry was surround on three sides by around 500 Boers, two offers were wounded and all by six of their men were killed, when Private Ward volunteered to take a message asking for reinforcements to the signalling station 150 yards to the rear of the post. Photo: s