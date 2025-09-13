Tributes paid to Pontefract artist, writer and campaigner Brian Lewis

Inspirational artist, writer, teacher, community activist Brian Lewis has died in Pontefract aged 88

As founder of Yorkshire Art Circus, the pioneering community publisher and arts organisation which he set up in 1980, he and a team of writers helped generations of “ordinary” people from around South and West Yorkshire to find their voice.

At other times, it was by spotting and encouraging latent talent, whether that was for writing, photography or art.

Having spotted the talent, Brian would then publish people’s books, stage exhibitions of their photography or paintings, and find funding for a host of different projects.

He also had exhibitions – both of his own and other people’s work – in major galleries and theatres across the north of England.

His paintings are in collections in Canada, the USA, Germany and India as well as in the UK, and owned by factory workers and miners, MPs and lawyers, doctors and lecturers.

But he was also a former deputy chairman of Yorkshire Arts Association, national tutor for the Open College of the Arts - and first Poet Laureate of Birmingham.

Born in Smethwick on 12 December, 1936, he left technical school with four O-levels, became an apprentice in a foundry, then office work, then National Service.

Having moved to Pontefract with his first wife Jean, a local GP, he became a secondary modern teacher, then a teacher trainer at Bretton Hall College in Wakefield before becoming one of the first graduates of the fledgling Open University.

He subsequently completed an MA on the history of early policing and, years later, was awarded an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University for services to the community and the arts.

Well into his 80s, he would rise before dawn, write a poem or part of a book or his autobiography, sketch or draw.

A consummate, passionate – and very humorous – teacher and campaigner all his life, he was never too busy with his own work to offer advice and opportunities to others.

He was also a devoted family man, having three children with Jean – John, Vicki and Rachel – and a further three – Jake, Jess and Hanna – with his second wife, textile artist Reini Schühle.

His first great-grandchild, Rowan, was born in the early hours of the morning Brian died.

Online tributes paid by people whose lives have been touched by him include “champion for the artists in all of us”, “decades-long influencer of the northern art scene”, “a mountain of talent in so many ways, an incredible positive influence for me and so many others”, “a fine, talented, caring man of passion and principles”, “a veritable Titan and standard bearer of local culture”, and “a Renaissance man”.

Yorkshire poet Ian McMillan said: “Brian was a true community artist who always believed in the power of hitherto unheard voices and untold stories. He taught me so much about the power of the written and spoken word. RIP Brian”.

Brian Lewis, born in Smethwick on December 12, 1936, died in Pontefract on August 15.