Wakefield church that burned down marks 30 year anniversary of rebuild

A Wakefield church that had to be rebuilt after it was destroyed by a fire is marking a milestone.

In 1993 a fire took hold of St Catherine’s Church leaving only a shell.

A modern church and community centre was built in its place on the same site in March 1995.

Parishioners told the Express their memories of the fire.

Rev Kathy Robertson, Judith Holding and Barbara Stephens

Adrian Piggot said: “We lived on Doncaster Road at the time and the first thing we knew of it was the noise – the noise of the fire engines and people shouting.

“It was early morning and I walked down the road to the church and saw the full force of the fire, which had engulfed the building, all flames and smoke.

"At least four or five fire engines were there.”

Judith Holding said: “I woke up and the radio was on with news of a church called St Catherine’s on fire.

The church was rebuilt 30 years ago.

“I thought ‘it can’t be ours’, but it was.

"When we went down later we stood in the vestry door and looked in at a mass of ash. The whole place was just smoke and ash, it was awful.

"But even though people were devastated it was a lovely time as everyone pulled together."

Today the church runs an elderly day care service, a foodbank, mental health support, a meals on wheels service, a community cafe and various community groups.

Rev Kathy Robertson, said: “It’s always been a church that’s community-based. Bit by bit it has evolved.”

She said the people the church helps with the food pantry and other services were often people who would usually manage well.

She said:”It could be the washing machine breaks down or the car. It’s one thing that puts them beyond the threshold and they’re not eligible for any other benefits.”

On Saturday, March 29 the church will be holding an open day looking back at the events of the fire and celebrating the work that has been done since.

Rev Robertson said: "A lot of people say that they remember the day of the fire and it would be nice to reach out to them and say come and see.

"I’d like to get a book where people can write down their memories.”