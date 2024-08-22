Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A church in Wakefield is set to close its doors after its last elder retires.

Flanshaw Lane United Reformed Church was established 158 years ago.

Cynthia Gower, the last elder at the church, said she would step down from her role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Gower is in her late eighties and said there was no one left to take the mantle when she retires.

Sylvia Gower is the last elder of Flanshaw Lane United Reform Church, which is to close on September 15. Picture Scott Merrylees

But she said the church would always have a special place in her heart.

She said: “It's one of those churches that when you walk in you always feel welcome.

"When someone strange comes in they are always greeted, they are told what we do and how we do it and we have coffee at the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group of us really felt the importance of the church and I have found it very peaceful. I lost my husband last year and I found it gives me peace when I go.

Sylvia Gower is the last elder of Flanshaw Lane United Reform Church, which is to close on September 15. Picture Scott Merrylees

"I made the decision because of my age but unfortunately there is no one else to take my place.

“I am upset but I myself could not carry on and there is not another elder to take my place.”

She said the church is likely to be put up for sale after it closes and was not aware if there was a covenant that meant the building had to be used as a place of worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church was established 158 years ago by industrialist William Oaks, who is buried there.

Flanshaw Lane United Reform Church

Looking back over the years at the church, Mrs Gower added: “It has meant a lot to me going every Sunday – we used to have a lot going on including coffee mornings and parties.

"We would go out for meals or we would have a meal there. Different things we used to do on different days and it did mean an awful lot. It still does.

“Even though I will move on to another church, that will always be the one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two elders of the church died last year, Mrs Gower said.

The creation of the United Reformed Church in 1972 formally merged the Presbyterian Church of England and the Congregational Church in England and Wales.