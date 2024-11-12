Wakefield city centre takeaway plan on historic street refused planning over smell concerns

A planning application for a Wakefield city centre cafe to serve takeaway hot food has been refused because of concerns over the impact of odours from the site.

The application for 16 Wood Street sought planning permission for the change in use from a cafe to a cafe and hot foot takeaway unit, along with internal and external alterations, including painting the shopfront a light grey colour.

A Wakefield Council case officer planning report said: “The assessment carried out on the proposal has concluded that the development would be acceptable having regards to design, highways safety, flood risk and drainage, land contamination and stability and ecology matters.

"However, insufficient information has been provided to fully assess the impacts on residential amenity from odour arising from the site therefore the proposal is considered to be unacceptable.”

An illuminated sign at the same premises was recently refused retrospective planning permission over concerns in did not fit it with the character of the Wood Street area.