Wakefield Council Culture Grants: The Hepworth and Theatre Royal among projects awarded

Wakefield Council has announced five successful recipients of its 2025 Culture Grants Connecting Communities awards, supporting creative organisations that engage residents.

The grant programme supports projects that use creativity to strengthen community ties, promote wellbeing, and celebrate local heritage.

This year’s recipients include a range of organisations with established programmes in visual arts, heritage, and creative health.

Five grants have been awarded to the National Coal Mining Museum, The Art House, The Hepworth Wakefield, Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Lynn Dunning, CEO, National Coal Mining Museum, said: “We are thrilled to have received funding for this exciting project supporting our Black to Green Festival in October.

"This project will see us working with schools, family centres and young carers in ex-mining communities across the district to create an exciting, animated projection and accompanying soundscape as the culmination of the festival.”

Lucy Juniper, Co-Executive Director, The Art House, said: “We are thrilled to be delivering our project with the support of a Wakefield Council Culture Grant.

"It will enable us to deliver the crucial community co-creation aspect of our exhibition 'Emotional Geographies'.

"The project will use nature-based creativity to explore wellbeing, environmental stewardship, community cohesion, and local social history.”

Olivia Colling, Deputy Director, The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “This generous support will enable us to build on our successful creative health programming, with exciting new initiatives connecting local communities with the wellbeing benefits of arts and creativity, as well as continuing our impactful work with families seeking sanctuary.”

Alex Hodby, Interim Head of Programmes at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, said: "The Culture Grant has enabled YSP to nurture existing partnerships as well as make new ones. As a result of these projects, we are welcoming new visitors from across Wakefield to YSP for the first time, and we are bringing YSP into Wakefield classrooms and community centres too.”

Sarah Shooter, Head of Development, Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: "As a Theatre of Sanctuary, we are proud of our warm welcome to all. Conversation Café funded through this grant allows us to do just that, offering a cup of tea and biscuit and a chance to practise spoken English.

"Wakey Wakey brings alive the theatre on a Saturday morning, supporting the youngest in our community to share stories, learn, play and have fun.”