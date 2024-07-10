Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community groups that use a civic centre earmarked for closure have written an open letter to Wakefield Council calling for the building to be saved.

The council has identified Castleford Civic Centre, opened in 1970, on Ferrybridge Road as an asset that could be sold to balance the books.

The open letter opposing the move has been signed by Castleford Young Musicians, Encore Theatre Company, Castleford Male Voice Choir, Company A Theatre, Castleford Singers and Pauline Quirke Academy, Wakefield.

It said: “The advantages of participating in the performing arts are well documented, with opportunities to develop confidence and self-esteem, teamwork and communication skills, cultural awareness, social connections, as well as the wide range of benefits to both physical and mental health.

Castleford Civic Centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

"Residents of Castleford and the surrounding area are spoilt for choice when it comes to organisations in this sector, with a number of different choirs, bands, theatre companies and dance groups available to join.

"For those not directly involved, regular performances bring enjoyment and help reinforce the sense of community for local residents.

"News, therefore, that Castleford Civic Centre is due to close in October this year, is a significant blow for all the groups who make use of this venue.

"Although the number of bookings obviously reduced following the significant rise in the hire costs, it remains an important venue for large scale events.

"Hearing about the shelving of plans for a performance area as part of the redevelopment of the town centre, plus no prospect of the Phoenix Theatre at Airedale Academy reopening, the future of performing arts in the Five Towns is being placed in a very vulnerable position.

"The building itself obviously requires investment and budgets are, as usual, very tight, but have all opportunities to attract the necessary investment been explored?

"Could a more creative look at the potential of the Civic Centre bring some new ideas as to how it might be utilised more?

"No irony is lost on the fact that the centre is to be closed during Experience Wakefield’s 2024 cultural Our Year initiative, but at any time, it will be a significant loss to our community.”

Spending plans to plug a £33m funding gap for next financial year were approved as part of the council’s budget.

The council's latest financial report, released Monday, July 8, says the centre will not be sold during this financial year and will remain in public ownership until at least the end of March next year.

The main Assembly Hall has capacity for 700 people and has been a popular venue for shows, concerts and weddings.

Natalie Palmer, Wakefield council’s corporate director for resources, said: “The closure of Castleford Civic Centre has been a difficult decision. But it’s one that we’ve had to take so that the council’s finances are sustainable.

“Council budgets around the country have been affected by the government reducing the money they provide to local authorities.

“Wakefield isn’t immune to that challenge. The closure of the civic centre is a key part of plans to save £0.8m by reducing the council’s property estate this year.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to invest in Castleford. Our plans include improved outdoor and community events spaces in the heart of the town.