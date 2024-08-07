Wakefield Labour Club to hold meeting on role of women in 1984-85 miners' strike

A Wakefield club will hold an event to commemorate the role of women in the biggest industrial dispute of the era.

Wakefield Labour Club, also known as the Red Shed, will host speakers Fran Heathcote, the general secretary of the PCS union, Sarah Woolley, the general secretary of BFAWU, and Jo Grady, the general secretary of UCU.

Greta Holmes from the Unison NEC will chair the event.

The event will be held Thursday, August 15 at 7.30pm. Entry is £3.