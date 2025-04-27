Wakefield pub the Black Swan reopens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield pub has reopened following a refurbishment.

The Black Swan in Overton was taken over by Paul Norton and his wife Susan in February.

It closed on Mothers Day and reopened after the work was done.

Paul, who lives in Thornhill, Dewsbury, said he took over the pub because he “wasn’t quite ready for retirement".

He said: “I thought and was ready to retire and then four months in I realised you couldn't do gardening in November.

"We made the decision to look at pubs because we thought we could do a good job.

“We had frequented the Black Swan a little before, we knew the people, the locals, it's a small pub but very well patronised.

"We had the good fortune to inherit wonderful staff who know it inside out, so that will make it a fantastic success.

“My wife is very much involved, loves the social interaction and the regulars have really taken to her, so it's a good team.”

Susan previously ran bars at the Queens Hotel in Leeds.

In the refurb, the pub was painted a duck egg blue, an outdoor shelter was dismantled and rebuilt, and picket fencing was replaced with pillars and rope.

Inside has been redecorated, the tables replaced and the seating reupholstered.

Paul said: “While the old character remains it has had a lovely refresh and has been well received.”

The pub will be branching out into real ale more than previously.

It is currently going through Casque Marque accreditation and Paul has been talking to Camra.

He worked at a Tetley pub in his younger days and takes beer seriously.

He said: “Going back to the earliest days, I was taught by Tetly how to look after beer. I am passionate about beer.

"Since we've been here I have been 'that's a lovely pint lad from some of the older customers'.

"I wouldn't like to tell you how many pints of real ale I have drunk in my life but I know a good one.”

The pub currently has Ossett Brewery’s White Rat, Timothy Taylor Landlord and a third pump with well known beers at a discount, currently £3.50 for a pint of Black Sheep.

Paul previously owned Wakefield-based digital marketing company Go Media, which he sold ahead of taking over the pub.