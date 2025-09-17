Wakefield's Harry's Bar named Camra pub of the summer

By James Carney
Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
A Wakefield city centre pub famed for its selection of real ales and warm welcome has been named pub of the summer.

Harry’s Bar, just off Westgate in the city centre received the seasonal award for the Wakefield and District branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

David Oates from Camra said: "The real fire, in the bare brick and wooden pub interior, adds to the warm, cosy welcome and will be most appreciated in the coming colder autumn and winter days and nights.

"Harry’s bar is a long time, established entrant in the CAMRA National Good Beer Guide.”

Harry's Bar has been named pub of the season

The pub of the season is a quarterly award voted for by Wakefield and District CAMRA branch members.

A shortlist of the four top pubs is drawn up from the branch members nominations. All 600 plus branch members are invited to vote on these four pubs, with the winner taking the title.

Harry’s was awarded CAMRA’s overall pub of the year award for the Wakefield district in 2017 and is a previous winner of the Wakefield Express pub of the year.

On the presentation evening Scott Nightingale, Wakefield and District CAMRA pubs officer, spoke on behalf of its members.

Harry's Bar staff

He said: “Congratulations to Kieran and Shellie, and all the staff, on continuing to keep Harry’s Bar a great pub.”

Earlier this year the Wakefield branch named Prop-ur Baa in Ossett its winter pub of the season.

And Wakefield Labour Club, otherwise known as the Red Shed, was been named club of the year.

