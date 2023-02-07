If you go down into the woods today you could be in for a ‘rail’ surprise at the Newmillerdam Country Park in Wakefield.

Hidden away in the trees and the peaceful woodland trails, you can explore magnificent 116-year-old railway viaducts, once part of the city’s busy transport network from a golden age of steam.

The historic structures, opened by the Midland Railway company on March 1, 1906, featured two tracks with the first carrying the line between Barnsley and Wakefield via Royston.

This, much larger, viaduct is a 3-arched bridge spanning approximately 120 yards in length, and is of a similar construction to its big sisters at Horbury Bridge and Crigglestone, including the blue engineering brick

This line closed fully as part of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s.

The former trackbed now crosses open countryside, mostly on a tree-lined embankment, and passes to the north of Notton.

The second viaduct found further into Newmillerdam Country Park once carried a road over the Barnsley to Wakefield line, before falling out of use in 1968.

Now, the vast Edwardian landmarks are a reminder of a past rail and industrial legacy, sadly scrawled with graffiti, hidden away from the public.

