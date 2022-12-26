News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield looked beautiful as the sun rose over its icy lake.

Nine incredible photos showcasing Newmillerdam's beautiful winter landscapes

Here are nine photos showcasing the beautiful landscapes of Wakefield’s Newmillerdam Country Park.

By Kara McKune
4 minutes ago

The incredible West Yorkshire nature reserve is home to a vast central lake surrounded by surfaced paths and coniferous woodland.

Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn mill was built around 1285.

During the colder months the park has become a place of beauty with frost dusting the plants and the frozen lake reflecting the light.

Friends of Newmillerdam Country Park and Wakefield Tree Wardens help Countryside Officers in maintaining the park, with their recent activities including the construction of a new boardwalk and the installation of way-marked trails.

The park is open all year round, with the site’s car park open 8am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.

Undefined: readMore

1. Historical hotspot

Once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, the area became known as New Mylle on Dam when a new corn-mill was built around 1285.

Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales

2. Freeze the day

The park is designated as a local nature reserve, now managed for the sole benefit of wildlife and people.

Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales

3. Paradise Frost

Cold temperatures meant the forest was lined with frost.

Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales

4. A spot of beauty

The country park is home to a beautiful central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding incredible woodland located on the slopes.

Photo: Marta Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2