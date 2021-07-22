Where were you in 2001?
Where were you in 2001?

11 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2001

Here's a collection of retro pictures from the Wakefield Express archive taken in 2001.

By James Carney
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:39 pm

Can you spot anyone you know?

1.

The early morning sun rises over the Yorkshire Water reservoir at Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire today, Friday 4th January 2001 as cold temperatures continue across the county. The water tower over looks the landscape of Gawthorpe, Ossett and surrounding areas.

Buy photo

2.

Robert Webster aged 11, and Pooja Menon aged 8 members of the young RSPB Wildlife Explosers Leeds Group who were today helping to launch the 'Big Garden Birdwatch' at Fairburns Ings on Saturday 20 January 2001

Buy photo

3.

Jonathan Betts, curator of Horology at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich cleaning the famous Harrison clock in the billiard room at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, yesterday, Friday, February.23. 2001.

Buy photo

4.

Dave Sonia of Townville bowling against Wakefield Thornes in the Heavy Woollen Cup on sunday 20th may 2001

Buy photo
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3