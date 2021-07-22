11 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2001

Can you spot anyone you know?
The early morning sun rises over the Yorkshire Water reservoir at Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire today, Friday 4th January 2001 as cold temperatures continue across the county. The water tower over looks the landscape of Gawthorpe, Ossett and surrounding areas.
Robert Webster aged 11, and Pooja Menon aged 8 members of the young RSPB Wildlife Explosers Leeds Group who were today helping to launch the 'Big Garden Birdwatch' at Fairburns Ings on Saturday 20 January 2001
Jonathan Betts, curator of Horology at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich cleaning the famous Harrison clock in the billiard room at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, yesterday, Friday, February.23. 2001.
Dave Sonia of Townville bowling against Wakefield Thornes in the Heavy Woollen Cup on sunday 20th may 2001