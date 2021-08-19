2003
15 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2003

From protests against the Iraq war to beer festivals here's a collection of archive pictures of Wakefield in 2003.

By James Carney
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:44 pm

What do you remember about the time?

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King (left ) visits the Wakefield Shirt Group, pictured with l-r, Mark Pratt ( Bank of England Agent for Yorkshire and the Humber) Richard J. Donner ( MD ), and R. John Donner ( Joint MD ). September 11, 2003.

24th October 2003. Head brewer at Eastwood & Sanders with one of their bitters at the Wakefield Beer Festival.

24th October 2003. Julie Robinson admires a pint of Clark's bitter at the Wakefield Beer Festival.

24th October 2003. Wakefield Beer Festival organiser Mark Goodair with a couple of the beers.

