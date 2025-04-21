20 years on: 16 incredible photos of when the Queen visited Wakefield in 2005

Queen Elizabeth II, with the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, visited the district to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral on April 21, 2005.
During her visit, 158 Wakefield pensioners, made up of 79 men and 79 women, received a gift from the Queen - one for each of the years she had lived at the time of her birthday, which was the same day as her visit.
They were each given given a red purse containing a specially minted £5 coin commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and a 50p coin marking the 250th anniversary of Samuel Johnson's Dictionary Of The English Language.
