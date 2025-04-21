The Queen was visiting for The Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.The Queen was visiting for The Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.
The Queen was visiting for The Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.

20 years on: 16 incredible photos of when the Queen visited Wakefield in 2005

By Kara McKune
Published 31st Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 12:26 BST
Exactly two decades later, we look back at a visit the late Queen made to Wakefield in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth II, with the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, visited the district to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral on April 21, 2005.

During her visit, 158 Wakefield pensioners, made up of 79 men and 79 women, received a gift from the Queen - one for each of the years she had lived at the time of her birthday, which was the same day as her visit.

They were each given given a red purse containing a specially minted £5 coin commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and a 50p coin marking the 250th anniversary of Samuel Johnson's Dictionary Of The English Language.

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Wakefield in 2005.

1. The Queen in Wakefield

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Wakefield in 2005. Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection

Queen Elizabeth II attends the traditional Maundy Service in Wakefield.

2. Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II attends the traditional Maundy Service in Wakefield. Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection

Visiting Wakefield in 2005.

3. The Maundy Service in Wakefield

Visiting Wakefield in 2005. Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection

The Queen was presented with many gifts including bouquets of flowers.

4. Visiting Wakefield

The Queen was presented with many gifts including bouquets of flowers. Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection

