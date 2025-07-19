See if you can spot anyone you know!placeholder image
38 incredible photos from nights out in Wakefield in the noughties - from Mex, Bedroom, Havana and Quest!

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
We looked in our archive and found these great photos of nights out in Mex, Bedroom, Havana and Quest in 2008 and 2009.

Paige, Elle and Gemma in 2009.

1. 2009

Paige, Elle and Gemma in 2009. Photo: National World Archive

Katence and Tiffy in Havana.

2. Havana

Katence and Tiffy in Havana. Photo: National World Archive

Beckie and Kirstie.

3. Noughties night out

Beckie and Kirstie. Photo: National World Archive

Charlotte and Michelle outside Mex.

4. Mex

Charlotte and Michelle outside Mex. Photo: National World Archive

