Blue Light of the Wakefield Sunday League 1999. Back from left: Simon Bell, Craig Thompson, Rob Fleming, Neil Judd, Michael McNicholas, Dave Turner, Ian Fitzpatrick, Craig Cusworth. Front from left: Andy Mackie, Tony Dobson, Steve Ball, Nick Wilson, Steve Broadhurst, Jim Steele, Anthony Thompson.

Gallery 4: Looking back at Wakefield local football teams

If you played footy between 1999-2009 you could be pictured - take a look!

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:37 am

All team pictures taken by photographer Steve Riding.

1.

Ossett Panthers. Wakefield Saturday League 2003. Back from left: Daniel Hubard, Stuart Garnett, Sam Stanley, Chris Skivington, Steve Schofield, Kev Mulligan. Front from left: Wayne Ripley, Leroy Nottingham, Paul Field, Richard Bowes, John Mitchell.

2.

Gate of the Wakefield and District League 2009. Back from left: Nicky Hart, George Childs, Ben Powell, Stephen Cooper, Luke Moore, Matt Jackson, Nat Welsh, Dave Benson, Phil Childs, Dave Prince, manager. Front from left: Chris Dobson, Matthew Duffy, Ryan Trueman, Wayne Hickson, Gavin Kell, Damien Curtis, Jamie Stevenson, Danny Hewitt.

3.

Shepherd Arms Res Wakefield Sunday League 2008. Back from left: Gaz Sweeting, Adam Harrison, Daryl Thornton, Richard Eyles, Shaun Brickwood, Jamie Milson, Johnny Hague Front from left: Lee Payne, Neil Ward, James Fox, Simon Mason, Adi Bramald

4.

Rothwell of the Wakefield and District League 2009. Back from left: Mark Pitts, manager, Steve Parker, Scott McCarthy, Nathan Drury, Jack Dufton, Matthew Pitts, Simon Portray, assistant manager. Front from left: Thomas Dufton, Christopher Peat, Matthew Lloyd, Ryan Thackerary, Ben Tallant, Liam Robinson, Chris Best.

