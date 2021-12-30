If you played footy between 1999-2009 you could be pictured - take a look!

All team pictures taken by photographer Steve Riding.
1.
Ossett Panthers. Wakefield Saturday League 2003.
Back from left: Daniel Hubard, Stuart Garnett, Sam Stanley, Chris Skivington, Steve Schofield, Kev Mulligan. Front from left: Wayne Ripley, Leroy Nottingham, Paul Field, Richard Bowes, John Mitchell.
2.
Gate of the Wakefield and District League 2009. Back from left: Nicky Hart, George Childs, Ben Powell, Stephen Cooper, Luke Moore, Matt Jackson, Nat Welsh, Dave Benson, Phil Childs, Dave Prince, manager.
Front from left: Chris Dobson, Matthew Duffy, Ryan Trueman, Wayne Hickson, Gavin Kell, Damien Curtis, Jamie Stevenson, Danny Hewitt.
3.
Shepherd Arms Res Wakefield Sunday League 2008.
Back from left: Gaz Sweeting, Adam Harrison, Daryl Thornton, Richard Eyles, Shaun Brickwood, Jamie Milson, Johnny Hague
Front from left: Lee Payne, Neil Ward, James Fox, Simon Mason, Adi Bramald
4.
Rothwell of the Wakefield and District League 2009.
Back from left: Mark Pitts, manager, Steve Parker, Scott McCarthy, Nathan Drury, Jack Dufton, Matthew Pitts, Simon Portray, assistant manager.
Front from left: Thomas Dufton, Christopher Peat, Matthew Lloyd, Ryan Thackerary, Ben Tallant, Liam Robinson, Chris Best.