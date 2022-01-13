Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 11 January 2003
Stanley United v Ossett Panthers, Wakefield and District League Division 1. Ossett Panthers scorers in the 4-3 win after extra time, from left Richard Bowes, Ian Hargreaves and Lee Nottingham.
2. 31 March 2012
Thornes v Gate Wakefield and District League Jim Callaghan Cup. Liam Gales celebrates the opening goal for Gate.
3. 18 December 2004
Wakefield United v Exel, Wakefield and District League Division 3.Exel goal scorers in the 3-2 win against Wakefield United, from left, Craig Kemp, Dale Stogden and Mark Tranmer.
4. March 1998
Ian McKenzie, front left of New Wheel celebrates his headed goal from a corner against Elephant and Castle in the Wakefield Express Sunday League Landlords Trophy Round 3.