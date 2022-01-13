Wakefield retro football
Gallery 6: Wakefield local football - this week it's the goal scorers!

Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 3:49 pm

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

1. 11 January 2003

Stanley United v Ossett Panthers, Wakefield and District League Division 1. Ossett Panthers scorers in the 4-3 win after extra time, from left Richard Bowes, Ian Hargreaves and Lee Nottingham.

2. 31 March 2012

Thornes v Gate Wakefield and District League Jim Callaghan Cup. Liam Gales celebrates the opening goal for Gate.

3. 18 December 2004

Wakefield United v Exel, Wakefield and District League Division 3.Exel goal scorers in the 3-2 win against Wakefield United, from left, Craig Kemp, Dale Stogden and Mark Tranmer.

4. March 1998

Ian McKenzie, front left of New Wheel celebrates his headed goal from a corner against Elephant and Castle in the Wakefield Express Sunday League Landlords Trophy Round 3.

Wakefield
